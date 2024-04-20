Man arrested after bomb threat at Denmark airport

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy
A man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat late on Saturday morning that forced the evacuation of Denmark's second largest airport, police said.
Flights to and from Billund airport in central Denmark have been suspended. No time has yet been set for the resumption of flights.
"Following an alert about a bomb at Billund airport, police in southeast Jutland have arrested a man," Danish police said in a statement.
The airport website highlights several cancelled flights that were due to leave in the early afternoon, to Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Barcelona.
Police are investigating whether there is a link between this bomb threat and the bombing of an ATM in Billund at around 04am (0200 GMT) on Saturday.
Billund airport is near the headquarters of the manufacturer of Lego toy bricks and the Legoland theme park.
