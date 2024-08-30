Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Russia

Court finds Rodolfo Sancho's son Daniel guilty of the premeditated murder of plastic surgeon Arteaga
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the East Coast of Russia, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday, August 30.
According to the National Seismic Network, the tremor occurred at 8.24am UAE time.
It can also be noted that on Thursday, an earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).
Meanwhile, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Tuesday morning without generating large waves.
