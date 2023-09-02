UAE

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Russian islands

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 142km, authority says

By WAM

Published: Sat 2 Sep 2023, 2:26 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted Kuril Islands in Russia's far east om Saturday.

No casualties have been reported.

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 142km, the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

