Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptable'

French farmers block a road with tractors, in protest against EU-Mercosur free trade deal in Velizy-Villacoublay, near Paris, France, last month. REUTERS

President Emmanuel Macron has reminded European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen that France still considers an EU trade agreement with South America's Mercosur bloc "unacceptable", his office said on Thursday.

France is strongly opposed to the EU signing off on the deal with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, saying French farmers would face unfair competition undercutting their livelihoods.

"The project of an agreement between the EU and Mercosur is unacceptable in its current state," Macron told von der Leyen, according to a post on X.

"We continue to tirelessly defend our agricultural sovereignty," the Elysee said.

Von der Leyen had earlier said the "finish line" for the deal was "in sight" as she headed to a summit in Montevideo.

Macron, with the backing of French parliament, has argued that the Mercosur trade deal would hurt French farmers, who have held nationwide demonstrations against the pact.