Libyan held in Germany over suspected Israel embassy plot

German prosecutors said on Sunday they had arrested a Libyan man on suspicion of having links to the Daesh group and planning to attack the Israeli embassy in Berlin with firearms.

The suspect, identified only as Omar A, was arrested on Saturday evening at his home in Bernau, just outside the German capital, the federal prosecutor's office said.

The 28-year-old was accused of "supporting a foreign terrorist organisation" and was said by prosecutors to be an adherent to the ideology of the Daesh group.

Prosecutors said Omar A. was planning a "high-profile attack with firearms" on the Israeli embassy in Berlin.

As part of his preparations, Omar A. was said to have had "exchanges with a member of IS in a messenger chat".

A judge ordered the suspect to be held in pre-trial detention, a spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office told AFP.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that he "would like to thank our security authorities for preventing a cowardly attack plan. We will not let up in the fight against terrorism".

Authorities said they searched the suspect's home in Bernau on Saturday. They also searched the property near Bonn of another person "not suspected" of involvement in the alleged plan.

German media said the flat in the town of Sankt Augustin near Bonn belonged to the suspect's uncle, who was being treated as a witness.

German authorities arrested Omar A. after a tip-off from a foreign intelligence agency, according to local media, adding that he had not been on any militant watchlist in Germany.

The suspect was said to have entered Germany in November 2022 and to have made a request for asylum the following January, a government source told AFP.

This was rejected in September 2023, meaning Omar A. would have been required to leave the country, the source said.

The suspect's immigration status is similar to that of the alleged perpetrator of a deadly stabbing at a festival in Germany in August.

The attack in the western city of Solingen, which left three people dead, caused public outrage after it was revealed that the Syrian suspect had evaded authorities' attempts to remove him from Germany.