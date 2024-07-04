E-Paper

Kremlin confirms India's Modi to visit Russia next week

Moscow says the Indian leader and Putin will discuss 'prospects for further development of traditionally friendly relations'

By AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 5, 2018. — AFP FILE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 5, 2018. — AFP FILE

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:03 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8 and 9, the Kremlin said on Thursday, in his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its military offensive in Ukraine.

Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss "prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as relevant issues on the international and regional agenda," it said in a statement.


The Kremlin said on Tuesday deepening trade and economic cooperation would be one of the key themes of the visit.

"I can only confirm that the visit is in the final stage of preparation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. "A very important visit."


Peskov said that regional security and global security issues were always high on the agenda of such meetings.

"In addition, our trade and economic cooperation is also one of the main issues that is being discussed, the most diverse areas of cooperation that we intend to develop, for which there is mutual political will," Peskov said.



