King Charles will attend COP28 opening, Buckingham Palace says

According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
King Charles will attend the opening of the COP28 climate summit later this month where he will deliver an opening address, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.
The British monarch, 74, who has campaigned on environmental issues for most of his life, will attend the start of the United Nations climate meeting on December 1 in Dubai on behalf of the government and following an invite from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.
On the eve of the summit, King Charles will attend a reception to launch the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum which is running alongside the UN event, the palace said.
"While in the UAE, the king will take the opportunity to have meetings with regional leaders, ahead of COP28," the statement added.
Countries hope to strike a deal on the increase in capacity at the global climate negotiations which will run from November 30 to December 12 with a focus on the gaps in the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement that established the 1.5ºC ceiling.
ALSO READ:
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government
The epicentre was at a distance of 375km north-northeast of Kupang
Armita Geravand succumbed to her injuries after being in a coma for weeks in Tehran, according to Iranian state media
The US president says Washington and Beijing must manage competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication