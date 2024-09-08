Ireland, UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer visits Dublin

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer react in the stands during a football match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on September 7, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 5:15 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 5:16 PM

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday made the first visit by a British leader to Ireland in five years, vowing to "reset" damaged post-Brexit relations between the neighbouring nations.

The visit, described by Downing Street as a "historic moment for UK-Ireland relations", signals a further warming in ties that had frayed under the UK's previous Conservative government.

Irish counterpart Simon Harris welcomed Starmer to Dublin, with the pair shaking hands and posing for photographs before heading for talks.

"Today we're in Dublin to flesh out what a reset actually looks like...in a practical sense for our citizens on both islands," Harris said at the beginning of the talks.

"And I certainly know that it has to be embedded in things like peace, prosperity, mutual respect and friendship."

Starmer added that the reset was "really important to me and my government".

"(It) can be meaningful. It can be deep," he said.

After the talks, Starmer's office issued a statement saying that both leaders noted the existing ties between the countries but "agreed they wanted to go even further — in particular on trade and investment to help boost growth and deliver on behalf of the British and Irish people.

"In that vein, they agreed to host the first UK-Ireland summit in March next year, which will take forward co-operation in key areas of mutual interest such as security, climate, trade and culture," it added.

Both leaders condemned recent riots in England and Ireland and agreed to deepen their collaboration tackling online misinformation, said Downing Street.

They also stressed the importance of their joint roles as guardians of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord brokered in 1998 that ended decades of sectarian violence in the British province of Northern Ireland.

Harris, who became taoiseach (prime minister) in April, was the first international leader hosted by Starmer in the UK after his landslide election win in July.