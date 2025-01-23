Iran Nobel winner addresses French parliament while on prison leave

Iranian journalist Taghi Rahmani shows a picture of his wife Iranian rights campaigner and 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi during an interview in his appartement in Paris on December 5, 2023. — AFP File

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi on Thursday called for an "end" to the Islamic republic and urged human rights to be a precondition of any negotiation with Tehran as she addressed French lawmakers, in a rare encounter with an Iran-based activist.

Mohammadi, 52, had been in prison for over three years but was released in December for a limited period on medical leave. Her legal team had warned she could be re-arrested and sent back to jail at any time.

She won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her two-decade fight for human rights in the Islamic republic and strongly backed the 2022-2023 protests sparked by the custody death of the Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

"Any negotiations with the Islamic republic that do not take into account the fundamental rights of the Iranian people will only strengthen religious tyranny," she told the women's right committees of the French upper house Senate and lower house National Assembly in a joint session, via video link from Tehran.

"I believe in the need to end the Islamic Republic," she added.