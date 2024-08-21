E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

In Spain's drought-hit Costa Blanca, people queue up for bottled water

As water levels have dropped, salinity has increased, prompting authorities in some areas to deem tap water unsafe for drinking or cooking

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
A man drinks water amid a heatwave in Spain. Reuters File Photo
A man drinks water amid a heatwave in Spain. Reuters File Photo

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 4:05 PM

A severe drought has rendered tap water undrinkable in several towns along Spain's Costa Blanca, forcing holidaymakers and locals to queue at distribution points for bottled water to cover their basic needs.

As water levels have dropped, salinity has increased, prompting authorities in some areas to deem tap water unsafe for drinking or cooking. Bottled water is being distributed free of charge.


Overdevelopment, climate change and mass tourism during the summer months when the population of the popular Mediterranean destination swells, have exacerbated the problem, activists say.

In the Marina Alta area, north of the provincial capital Alicante, water consumption soared to 19.67 billion litres in July from 2.3 billion litres in January.

There are nearly 38,000 swimming pools in the area, or one for every five inhabitants, according to the National Statistics Institute. The average for all of Spain is one pool per 35 people.

The lack of water has forced town councils to ban activities such as filling swimming pools, or watering gardens and washing cars during the daytime.

"We're already entering a climate emergency," Joan Sala of the environmental group Accio Ecologista-Agro told Reuters, citing poor rainfall in the northern part of Alicante province, which received half the usual amount of rain last year and just 10% of average levels so far this year.

"There needs to be a bit more foresight, because now in the summer there are a lot more people here than in the winter," said Fernando Sapena, who owns the El Raco De L'arros restaurant in the town of Teulada-Moraira, specialising in paella, a rice-based dish from Valencia.

Traditionally, Valencians attribute the local paella's distinct flavour to the mineral-rich hard water on tap there.

The drought had also caused over 65 million euros ($72.27 million) in losses to the region's agriculture sector, farmers' association ASAJA said in July.


More news from World