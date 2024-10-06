Immigration is not a 'bad' thing, says Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) cheers Secretary General of Francophony Louise Mushikiwabo at the end of a press conference during the closing session of the 19th Summit of the Francophonie at the Grand Palais in Paris, on October 5, 2024. -- AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that immigration was not necessarily a "bad" thing, in a thinly veiled riposte to the country's hardline interior minister who has vowed to crack down on migration.

"Is immigration bad? The answer is no. It depends", Macron told broadcaster France Inter.

"Is immigration from Africa bad in general? In truth, not totally", Macron said in remarks recorded earlier this week and broadcast on Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, Macron hosted dozens of leaders of French-speaking countries for the "Francophonie" summit, the first time the event has been held in France for 33 years. He hopes the gathering will help boost French influence in a world beset by crises, in particular Africa.

The African continent receives more from immigrants in Europe sending remittances home than from European public development aid, Macron said. "Shame on us," he said.

"All this is much more complex than people want to admit", Macron added, pointing to the "ethical and political tension" on the issue.

Macron also said foreign-born French people helped make France stronger.

"There are millions of dual nationals in our country. There are at least as many French people of immigrant origin," Macron added.

"This is our wealth. And it is a strength," he added. "The difficulty at the moment is how we manage to fight against human traffickers, these illegal immigration networks," he said. France's new right-wing government has pledged to clamp down on immigration and fight people traffickers. A two-year-old child was crushed to death and several adult migrants died in two separate tragedies overnight Friday to Saturday when their overcrowded boats tried to cross the Channel to Britain, French officials said. France's new interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, has vowed new immigration rules to "protect the French," adding that he did not think that immigration presented "an opportunity" for France. Retailleau also said that "the rule of law is neither intangible nor sacred."

His appointment is emblematic of the rightward shift of the government under new Prime Minister Michel Barnier following this summer's legislative elections that resulted in a hung parliament.