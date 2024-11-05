Hundreds of UK police sacked for misconduct in battle to restore public confidence

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman gives a statement on former British police officer David Carrick, who was sacked after admitting being a serial rapist, in the House of Commons in London on January 17, 2023. — AFP File

Nearly 600 police officers in England and Wales were sacked in the year to March 2024, figures showed on Tuesday, as police chiefs battle to restore public confidence after a string of scandals.

The sackings — a 50 per cent rise on the 394 dismissed the previous year — include 74 officers kicked out of policing for sexual offences and misconduct.

Another 18 officers were dismissed for possessing indecent images of children, according to the figures compiled by the College of Policing, an independent public body.

The reputation of policing in the UK has been left in tatters since the 2021 kidnap, rape and murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard by a serving officer in London's Metropolitan Police who was later jailed for the rest of his life.

In another shocking case, an officer from the same unit last year received 36 life sentences for a "monstrous" string of 71 sexual offences, including rapes against 12 women.

The most common reason for dismissal, with 125 cases, was dishonesty, according to the latest figures. Another 71 were forced out for discriminatory behaviour.