More than 500 flights cancelled in Germany after heavy snowfall and freezing rain

90 content creators have also graduated as part of the ‘Social Media Professional Programme’
Heavy snowfalls and freezing rain across Germany on Wednesday led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and trains, crashes on icy roads, and school closures.
At Frankfurt airport, Germany's biggest, more than 500 flights were cancelled, while in Munich over 250 arrivals and departures were cancelled. In western Germany, Saarbruecken airport closed for the day, as Duesseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports were also affected by delays and cancellations.
National train operator Deutsche Bahn cancelled several long-distance connections and announced that the maximum speed of its fast ICE train would be limited to 200km per hour (124 miles per hour) due to the extreme weather.
The freezing rain across western and southern Germany also led to countless crashes on icy roads in the early morning hours of Wednesday. As a precaution, many schools and kindergartens in the country closed for the day, and some companies offered their employees the option of working from home.
90 content creators have also graduated as part of the ‘Social Media Professional Programme’
In a statement after the strikes, Saudi Arabia called for restraint and 'avoiding escalation'
The Taliban said last week that female police officers have been taking women into custody for wearing 'bad hijab'
The unbearable heat made life miserable and sometimes deadly in Europe, North America, China and many other places last year
Scientists count on average 240,000 detectable fragments of plastic per litre of water in popular brands, raising potential health concerns
Elisabeth Borne's resignation comes just five months before European Parliament elections
South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza war and seeks an emergency suspension of its military campaign