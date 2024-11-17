Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes

Seventeen perform on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, in Pilton near Glastonbury, Somerset, Britain, on June 28 this year. REUTERS

Tickets for next year's Glastonbury Festival sold out within 35 minutes on Sunday, with more than 200,000 people expected to attend the world-renowned musical celebration in rural southwest England.

Sales opened at 9.00am (0900 GMT) and event organisers posted on the social media platform X at 9.35am that "Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have now sold out.

"Thanks to everyone who bought one and sorry to those who missed out, on a morning when demand was much higher than supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2025," they added.

British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa and indie-rockers Coldplay were among the headliners in 2024, and talks are reportedly already under way to secure acts for next year's festival, which will run from June 25 to 29.

The sight of thousands of tents dotting the fields at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton has become one of the symbols of British summer since the festival was first held 1970.

Robert Smith of the British band The Cure performs during Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain, in 2019. Reuters File Photo

Alongside around 3,000 performances set to take place across some 80 stages, the festival also features night-long parties, art installations and lively parades.

The standard ticket for next year's event was priced at £373.50 ($471.50).