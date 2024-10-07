Germany's economic model is not broken: Finance minister

Christian Lindner says the government is introducing supply-side measures to return to growth. — Reuters

Germany's economic model is not broken but Europe's biggest economy has lost competitiveness for about a decade, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

"We can't be satisfied with the economic developments in Germany," he told journalists ahead of a Eurogroup meeting.

The German economy is expected to contract by 0.2 per cent in 2024, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Monday, cutting the forecasts from a previous projection of 0.3 per cent growth this year. Lindner said the government is introducing supply-side measures to return to growth.



"After these reforms, Germany will have more competitiveness again," Lindner said, adding that the growth initiative is just a first step for an economic turnaround, "but we have to build on it."