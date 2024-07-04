Germany summons Turkish envoy over footballer's nationalist gesture

Turkey's defender Merih Demiral makes a controversial hand gesture as he celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Austria and Turkey at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on July 2, 2024. — AFP

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 2:51 PM

Germany summoned Turkey's ambassador in Berlin on Thursday amid a spiralling diplomatic row which erupted after Turkish footballer Merih Demiral made an alleged ultra-nationalist gesture during his team's win over Austria at Euro 2024.

"The Turkish ambassador was summoned this morning," the German foreign ministry said in a statement, a day after Turkey took the same step with the German envoy in Ankara.

After scoring his second goal in Turkey's 2-1 victory over Austria on Tuesday, Demiral made a gesture associated with Turkish ultra-nationalist group Grey Wolves. His action prompted the UEFA to launch a probe for "inappropriate behaviour", and sparked condemnation from German leaders, but Ankara immediately branded Berlin's reaction as "xenophobia".



Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warned "the symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums" and said that "using the European football championships as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable".