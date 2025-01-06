Germany sees rise in far-right crime with online offences as main driver

Police officers pay their respects at the site where a man attacked people with a knife at a far right-wing information stand and killed a policeman in the central market of the city of Mannheim, Germany, on June 7, 2024. Reuters File Photo

Germany saw a jump in cases of crime attributed to the far right in 2024, driven largely by online offences and hate speech, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

Up to November 30, there were 33,963 registered cases of right-wing politically motivated crime, the spokesperson said, citing the most current data for last year. This compared with 28,945 such cases during the whole of 2023.

"At this point in time, we can already say that there has been an increase in online offences in particular, especially so-called expression and propaganda offences," the spokesperson told a press conference in Berlin.

This was due in part to a greater focus by authorities on this form of criminal activity in recent years, he added, describing the figures as nonetheless "alarming".