Germany seeks Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream probe

Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching the surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one km diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, on September 27, 2022. Reuters File Photo

Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which are not used, are seen in the harbour of Mukran, Germany, on September 30, 2022. Reuters File Photo

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:05 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:07 PM

German prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man over the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, German media reported on Wednesday, with Polish prosecutors confirming they had received the warrant.

In the two years since the mysterious explosions hit the pipelines, speculation has been rife around who was responsible with Ukraine and Russia both vehemently denying any involvement.

But German media reported on Wednesday that a European arrest warrant had been requested for a Ukrainian man, a diving instructor whose last known address was in Poland.

The Polish prosecutor's office told AFP it had received the warrant for a man named as "Volodymyr Z." in June "in connection with proceedings against him in Germany".

However, the man left for Ukraine at the beginning of July before he could be detained, it said.

German investigators believe the man was one of the divers who planted explosive devices on the Nord Stream pipelines, according to the ARD broadcaster and newspapers Die Zeit and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

They have also identified two more Ukrainians, a man and a woman, who they believe acted as divers in the attacks, the reports said -- believed to be a married couple who run a diving school in Ukraine.

However, no arrest warrants have yet been issued for them.

Different German media outlets reported on Wednesday that they had reached Volodymyr Z. and the woman in question, who both denied any involvement.

The German federal prosecution service declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner also did not comment directly on the reports but stressed that German prosecutors' "investigations are being carried out according to the law regardless of who is concerned and which results they lead to".

Buechner told reporters at a press conference that the results of the probe "of course do not change anything about the fact that Russia is waging an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine".

Polish prosecutors said the suspect had been able to leave Poland because German investigators did not "include him in the database of wanted persons".

This handout picture released on September 30, 2022 by the Danish Defence Command and taken on September 29, 2022 shows one of four gas leaks at one of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. AFP File Photo

"The Polish Border Guard had no knowledge and no grounds for detaining Volodymyr Z.," the prosecutor's office said.

Nord Stream's two pipelines had been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Four large gas leaks were discovered in September 2022 in the pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just before.

While the leaks were in international waters, two were in Denmark's exclusive economic zone and two in Sweden's.