Germany says borders must not be moved by force after Trump statement

US businessman Donald Trump Jr. looks on after arriving in Nuuk, Greenland on Tuesday. Donald Trump Jr made a private visit to Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory coveted by Trump Sr. AFP

Germany has taken note of US President-elect Donald Trump's statements about Greenland and Canada, and stands by the international principle that borders must not be moved by force, said a government spokesperson on Wednesday.

"As always, the honourable principle of the United Nations Charter and the Helsinki Accords applies, namely that borders must not be moved by force," said a spokesperson at a regular news conference.