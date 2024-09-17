Germany pledges $111 million winter aid package for Ukraine

Energy supply workers restore a high-voltage line destroyed in Russian missile attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuyters File Photo

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 3:22 PM

Germany will provide 100 million euros ($111 million) in aid to help Ukraine through the coming winter as it weathers Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"Ukraine is facing another winter of war and Putin is waging a brutal war of cold," the ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's heat and energy supply. This is why Germany is providing a further 100 million euros in winter aid for the (Ukrainian) energy supply."

Moscow has pounded Ukraine's energy network throughout the two-and-a-half year war, destroying swathes of the country's infrastructure and causing severe power shortages and blackouts.

Russian forces have recently shifted their focus from shelling energy distribution networks to targeting energy production facilities, which are much more costly and take years to repair or rebuild.

Moscow is also targeting the country's energy reserves.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal last week laid out plans to repair and protect the country's power system ahead of the winter, including reinforcing facilities against drone attacks and impacts from missile fragments.