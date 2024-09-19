Germany plans extra 400 mn euros military aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands at the airoprt in Frankfurt, Germany, on September 6. Reuters File Photo

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 3:37 PM

Germany is planning almost 400 million euros ($445 million) in extra military aid for Ukraine this year despite a row over budgetary constraints, according to a finance ministry document seen by AFP Thursday.

Berlin has been the second-largest contributor of military aid to Ukraine after Washington and had already earmarked around 7.5 billion euros for Kyiv in 2024.

However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been facing domestic pressure over the issue, with parties opposed to Berlin's support for Kyiv making major gains at key regional elections in early September.

The additional funds are needed to "fulfil the German government's support commitments to the Ukrainian armed forces", the letter to the parliamentary budget committee said.

Advances by Russian forces in Ukraine have led to "heavy material losses" on the battlefield and there is a "serious risk... that Ukraine will succumb in its defence struggle without a significant increase in support", it said.