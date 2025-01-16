German far-right leader to attend Trump inauguration

German co-leader of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) Tino Chrupalla. AFP File Photo

A co-leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 just a month before a federal election in Germany, the party said on Thursday.

The invitation to Tino Chrupalla follows an endorsement of the AfD by Trump ally Elon Musk and a discussion with co-leader Alice Weidel on social media platform X which fed concern about the US billionaire's ambition to influence European politics.

Most polls put the anti-immigration AfD in second place behind the conservatives before the February 23 election in Europe's biggest economy. However, mainstream parties have vowed not to work with the party which is being monitored by security services on suspicion of being right-wing extremist.

"Attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump shows once again that we are implementing our interest-led policies," Chrupalla said in a statement.