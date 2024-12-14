Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis

Photo: AFP

Georgia's ruling party on Saturday installed a far-right former footballer as president in a controversial election process, amid a deepening constitutional crisis and weeks of mass pro-EU protests.

The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in contested October parliamentary elections.

Its decision last month to delay European Union membership talks ignited a fresh wave of mass rallies.

An electoral college, controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and boycotted by the opposition, elected Mikheil Kavelashvili with a comfortable majority of 224 votes as the country's next figurehead leader for a five-year term, the central election commission said.

Kavelashvili is a 53-year-old former forward for English Premier League champions Manchester City. An MP since 2016, he is known for airing far-right views in obscenity-laced statements.

"Over the years, certain forces — particularly external ones — have exploited the presidential institution to divide society," Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, told journalists.

"Under Mikheil Kavelashvili's presidency, it will regain its constitutional mission and dignity."

The opposition has denounced Saturday's election as "illegitimate" and said the sitting president, Salome Zurabishvili, remains the country's sole legitimate leader.

Pro-Western Zurabishvili — at loggerheads with Georgian Dream — has refused to step down and is demanding new parliamentary elections, paving the way for a constitutional showdown.

"Georgia never loses its sense of humour, celebrating the election of a footballer as president," Zurabishvili wrote on social media, saying the vote made "a mockery of democracy".

A former diplomat, Zurabishvili is a hugely popular figure among protesters, who view her as a beacon of Georgia's European aspirations.

On Saturday protesters began gathering outside the parliament building — which was cordoned off by police — ahead of a planned opposition rally in the evening.

Some demonstrators shared tea to keep warm on a frosty day with water cannons parked nearby, an AFP reporter witnessed.

One protester, 40-year-old Natia Apkhazava, said she wanted "to protect our European future".

"Our (parliamentary) election was rigged. We need new elections," she said.

"We have been protesting here for 16 days and we'll keep fighting for our European future."

Thousands of pro-EU demonstrators on Friday gathered outside parliament for the 16th consecutive night of protests.

Opposition groups accuse Georgian Dream of rigging the October 26 parliamentary vote, backsliding on democracy and moving Tbilisi closer to Russia — despite the Caucasus nation's constitutionally mandated bid to join the European Union.

Kavelashvili — the sole candidate for the largely ceremonial presidential post — is known for vehemently anti-Western diatribes and opposition to LGBTQ rights.

Georgian Dream scrapped direct presidential elections in 2017.

With Zurabishvili refusing to leave office, opposition lawmakers boycotting parliament, and protests showing no signs of abating, the legitimacy of Kavelashvili's election has been undermined from the outset.

Georgia's leading election watchdog, the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy, said: "Any decisions made by this illegitimate parliament, including the scheduling and holding of the presidential election, are unconstitutional and unlawful."

One author of Georgia's constitution, Vakhtang Khmaladze, has argued that all decisions by the new parliament are void.