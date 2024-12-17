French military officer De Gaulle's watch auctioned for more than 500,000 euros

Photo: Reuters

A watch worn by French war-time hero and president Charles de Gaulle fetched more than half a million euros as part of an auction of his personal items in Paris, auction house Artcurial said.

The 537,920-euro ($564,000) sale price on Monday evening set a worldwide record for a watch by 150-year-old French brand LIP.

The manufacturer, based in Besancon in eastern France, still produces a "General de Gaulle" watch thanks to the patronage of the man regarded as the country's greatest modern statesman.

Monday's auction of de Gaulle memorabilia by Artcurial, which included letters, a book manuscript and even a school report, raised 5.6 million euros in total.

The sale was organised by de Gaulle's descendants who inherited a trove of personal items from his son, Philippe, who died at the age of 102 in March.

Several French institutions including the French National Library and the National Archives were buyers at the sale, which took place over eight hours, Artcurial said.