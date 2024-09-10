France withdraws pesto sauce after likely cases of botulism

Historian Allan Lichtman reveals his much-discussed, once-every-four-years White House prediction, based on what he calls the '13 keys' method
The French farm ministry on Tuesday said it detected five likely cases of food-borne botulism, a potentially fatal disease, in central France linked to contaminated pesto sauce that had been sold at some regional market fairs.
According to the World Health Organisation, botulism is a rare but potentially fatal disease if not diagnosed rapidly and treated with antitoxin.
"Considering the incubation time (from a few hours to a few days) and the serious nature of the disease, people who have consumed these products are called to be very vigilant and to consult a doctor in case of symptoms," the French farm ministry said.
Botulism is primarily caused by consumption of improperly processed food.
The French government issued an immediate recall of the wild garlic pesto sauce, made by a small local producer, which likely caused the cases. Some samples have been sent to the Institut Pasteur for further analysis.
A massive television audience is expected to tune in on Tuesday to watch Harris go toe to toe with Trump over what both are calling the most important election of modern times
This was one of the most violent attacks in years, according to Britain-based Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman
The elections are the first to be held under a law passed in January 2022 that increased the overall number of seats in the house, reserved a higher number for women and lowered the minimum age for candidates
Turk sees the need to change paths to avoid a future filled with military escalation, repression, disinformation, deepening inequality and rampant climate change
The most common types of microplastics detected in the study were polyethylene and polypropylene, commonly found in single-use packaging, takeaway containers and disposable utensils
Tens of thousands lined the streets of capital Dili, waving Vatican-coloured flags and umbrellas while screaming as the 87-year-old was driven through the streets flanked by security
More than 600 people were killed in the weeks leading up to Hasina's ouster, according to a preliminary United Nations report