Firefighters, planes tackle blaze in German mountains

A fire-fighting helicopter is seen as smoke arises from the highest point of the Harz Mountains in Wernigerode, Saxony-Anhalt, on September 7, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 5:04 PM

Hundreds of firefighters backed by aeroplanes and helicopters on Saturday battled a massive forest fire in the mountains of central Germany for a second day.

The blaze began in the Harz Mountains a day earlier, and prompted the evacuation of about 500 hikers and other tourists from the area.

About 250 firefighters were deployed on Saturday to fight the blaze, said a spokesman for the district of Harz in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Four fire-fighting aircraft and two helicopters were helping in the effort on the Brocken mountain, according to spokesman Michael Randhahn-Schuelke.

Two more helicopters were expected to be deployed later in the day.

"The police have closed access to the area," said Randhahn-Schuelke.

Authorities at Harz National Park, which covers the affected area, said that all hiking trails around Brocken were closed.

In a message on its website, the park urged people not to enter the area "under any circumstances. Otherwise you will endanger yourself and hinder the fire brigade".