Finland's Elisa says its Baltic Sea telecoms cables have been repaired

A robotic ROV (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle) used for underwater investigation off Porvoo (Borga), Gulf of Finland, as Finnish authorities have been investigating the Eagle S oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port over suspected "sabotage". A probe of the sabotaged Baltic Sea power cable uncovered a drag trail stretching dozens of kilometres on the seabed, Finnish police said on December 29. AFP File Photo

Finland's Elisa said on Monday that it had finished the repair of its two undersea telecommunications cables that were damaged in the Baltic Sea on December 25.

Finland on December 26 seized the Eagle S tanker carrying Russian oil on suspicion that it damaged the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and four telecoms cables on Christmas Day by dragging its anchor across the seabed.

"Both of Elisa's cables have now been repaired," a spokesperson for the Finnish telecoms group said on Monday, adding that both lines had been cut. The Eagle S vessel, which is registered in the Cook Islands, was brought to a bay near Finland's port of Porvoo where police are currently collecting evidence and questioning the crew.

Repairing the Estlink 2 power cable that was broken along with the telecoms cables is expected to take some seven months, operators Fingrid of Finland and Elering of Estonia have said.