Finland plans to ban Russians from buying property

The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres from the town of Kandrian
Finland's government is proposing to ban most Russian citizens from buying property in the Nordic country in a move to protect national security, Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Monday.
Relations between Finland and neighbouring Russia have soured since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which prompted Helsinki to join the Nato military alliance after decades of non-alignment.
The proposed ban on real estate purchases would exempt dual citizens and Russians with permanent residence in Finland or other European Union nations, and is subject to expert consultations before a later vote by parliament.
"The regulations are aimed at preventing possible hostile influences against Finland," Hakkanen told a press confrence.
Finland is already monitoring some 3,500 properties in the country linked to Russian owners, the minister said without elaborating.
Helsinki has for some time sought to limit Russian citizens' property acquisitions near strategic locations based on existing regulations, blocking three in October last year and another three in January this year.
Finland, which shares a 1,340km border with Russia has shut all crossings between the countries and accused the Kremlin of weaponising migration by encouraging Asian and African migrants to seek asylum there.
The Mi-8T helicopter had taken off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano
Risks for heart attacks or strokes over the next 30 years were 36% higher in women with the highest levels of LDL-C, 70% higher in women with the highest levels of hsCRP, and 33% higher in those with the highest levels of lipoprotein(a)
Emergency authorities issued warnings for flooding, which they said could leave Tasmanians isolated for several days
The United States slams China for 'dangerous and escalatory' actions near Sabina Shoal
The craftsmanship of roofers and other ornamentalists who have sculpted the capital's skyline will be among 67 candidacies vying to join other iconic heritage sites such as India's Taj Mahal
Trump posts videos on his Truth Social account, showing relatives of at least seven of the 13 killed in the Afghanistan pullout defending his actions at the cemetery
The 28.3-metre 'Tunnel of Friendship', connecting the iconic mosque to the Our Lady of the Assumption cathedral, was built by the government in 2020 as a symbol of religious harmony