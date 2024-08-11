Father, four-year-old son killed in Russian air strike on Kyiv region

Boys walk next to a car destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Rozhivka in Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday. REUTERS

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 2:43 PM

A four-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father were killed in an overnight Russian air strike outside of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.Three other people, including a teenage boy, were wounded in the attack just east of the capital, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said involved a North Korean-made missile.

He did not offer further detail but Ukrainian emergency services earlier said the victims' home in the Brovary district was struck by debris from a downed Russian missile.

Footage posted by Ukraine's State Emergency Service showed workers digging through a pile of debris in the darkness and lifting the body of a child from underneath it.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a North Korean missile in this attack — yet another deliberate terrorist strike against Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that experts were still examining the weapon.

Moscow's overnight strike also included 57 Iranian-made attack drones that were launched across Ukraine, 53 of which were destroyed by air defences, Kyiv's air force said. It said that Russia had fired a total of four North Korean-made KN-23 missiles but did not specify the fate of the other three. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Zelenskiy's top adviser had earlier said the Brovary fatalities were the result of a downed drone. Zelenskiy, in his statement, called for "a full-fledged air shield" from Ukraine's partners and permission to strike deep inside Russia with Western-provided weapons.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Moscow denies targeting civilians with its attacks but has targeted critical infrastructure beyond the front line of its 29-month-old invasion that has killed thousands and displaced millions of Ukrainians.