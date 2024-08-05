EU adds 28 Belarus officials, 'propagandists' to blacklist

The European Union on Monday added 28 officials and "propagandists" in Belarus to a sanctions blacklist over the repression of opponents of leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (2nd R) holds a photo of her jailed husband Sergei Tikhanovsky while other demonstrators hold photos of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova, Mikola Statkevich and Viktar Babaryka as they protest in front of the Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 8, 2024. AFP File Photo

The 27-nation bloc has imposed repeated rounds of sanctions on the Belarusian government since the authorities launched a crackdown on protests against Lukashenko's rule in 2020.

The EU has also ramped up sanctions on Belarus over its role as a key springboard for Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The latest measures take the number of individuals sanctioned over the clampdown in the former Soviet country to 261, with the list already including Lukashenko and his family members.

Among those subjected on Thursday to an EU asset freeze and visa ban were Irina Akulovich, head of national news agency BelTA, and prominent television presenter Nikita Rachilovsky.

"These regime propagandists willingly provided the Belarusian public with false information about repression perpetrated by the state authorities," the EU said in a statement.

Among others added to the blacklist were two commanders in an interior ministry unit accused of being "one of the main bodies responsible for political persecution".

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin prior to the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2023. AFP File Photo