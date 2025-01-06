Mon, Jan 06, 2025 | Rajab 6, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Elon Musk cannot influence country of 84 million, says German govt spokesperson

Downplays the US billionaire's reach after he criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz and got behind the far-right Alternative for Germany

Published: Mon 6 Jan 2025, 3:24 PM

Updated: Mon 6 Jan 2025, 3:25 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk . Reuters File Photo

Elon Musk's influence on the people of Germany is limited, a German government spokesperson said on Monday, downplaying the US billionaire's reach after he criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz and got behind the far-right Alternative for Germany.

"The normal people, the sensible people, the decent people are far in the majority in this country," the spokesperson told a regular news conference in Berlin.

"We act as if Mr Musk's statements on Twitter could influence a country of 84 million people with untruths or half-truths or expressions of opinion. This is simply not the case," he added, referring to the social media platform by its old name before owner Musk renamed it as X.



