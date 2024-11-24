Edinburgh's alternative tour guides show 'more real' side of city

Invisible Cities guide Sonny Murray (R) leads a walking tour with student Arthur Lyhne-Gold, in Cannongate Kirk, Edinburgh, on November 17, 2024. In Edinburgh, there's more to see than the castle perched on its promontory and the places that inspired the Harry Potter story. The Invisible Cities association is revealing the Scottish city from a new angle, thanks to former homeless people who have become guides. Sonny Murray is one of the association's 18 guides. Each tour, aimed at locals and tourists alike, is unique. His crime-focused tour begins at the site of an old gallows. AFP

Edinburgh, one the most visited cities in Europe, is offering tourists the chance to see it from a different angle — through the eyes of tour guides who have slept on its streets.

"When you're homeless, people don't look at you. They look through you," the founder of the Invisible Cities initiative, Zakia Moulaoui Guery, told AFP.

Sonny Murray, 45, knows this only too well. He came to Invisible Cities after a spell being constantly in and out of prison.

"It was brutal, to be honest. Because I was addicted to drugs and stuff," he said.

"I was shoplifting ... when I wasn't in prison, I was coming back out and I was homeless on the streets, just like a revolving door," he said.

Now as Invisible Cities' lead tour guide he trains others, helping them to turn their life around just as he did.

All the tours are unique and devised by the guide themselves, he said.

Murray's tour, which starts at the site of a former gallows, focuses on crime and punishment.

One of the highlights of his itinerary, however, is the Edinburgh Support Hub run by Scotland's leading homeless charity, The Simon Community.

When he was homeless, it was "literally the only place in Edinburgh where homeless people could come and have a shower or wash their clothes and stuff," he said.

"It's a horrible feeling going about and not being able to have a shower and wash your clothes and that after a couple of days. So I used to come here all the time," he added.

Homelessness is on the rise in Scotland, with an eight per cent rise this year in those either assessed as homeless, who were in temporary accommodation or had made homelessness applications.

French-born Moulaoui Guery said she hoped Invisible Cities' work was helping to tackle the sense of being unseen experienced by homeless people.

"All of a sudden, to empower people to be visible and the centre of attention and lead a tour, I think that's really, really important," she said.

There are currently 18 guides helping visitors discover aspects of the city they would not normally encounter.