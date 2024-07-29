Dolphin cruises help Istanbul treasure its Bosphorus bottlenoses

Dolphins in the Bosphorus strait near Istanbul. AFP

As the first dolphin fin surfaced from the Bosphorus, a ripple of excitement went round passengers on a free boat ride to see one of Istanbul's most graceful sights.

Whether they live there or are just passing through, dolphins and porpoises feel very much at home in the busy strait that bisects the Turkish megapolis of some 16 million people.

Istanbul city council organises free summer dolphin spotting trips with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to raise awareness about the dangers facing the sea mammals.

The wildlife project's head Ahmet Yasar Yildiz said the city council was doing "everything they can" to keep them in the strait linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

"This is their home and dolphins must continue to live here," the 59-year-old said.

Their presence in the Bosphorus was the sign of a "perfect ecosystem", he added. "The strait is clean, cleaner than most bays, and we want to keep it that way."

Microphone in hand on the boat's top deck, WWF Turkey's marine mammals programme leader Cansu Ilkilinc explained to the crowd below that the strait is home to two species of dolphin and one species of porpoise -- an impressive number for an exceptionally busy urban waterway.

As a key corridor for international maritime navigation, 39,000 ships passed through the Bosphorus Strait last year, according to Turkey's ministry of transport -- not including pleasure boats and the ferries that constantly ply from one side to the other.

Despite the volume of shipping and straddling Turkey's largest city, dolphins seem to prefer the strait's waters to the Black Sea and Sea of Marmara on either side.

This is because fish are abundant and the strong currents spirit away pollution, Yildiz said.

Yet all is not pristine for the dolphins in the strait, the wildlife project lead warned, with threats from climate change, pollution, overfishing and habitat loss.

"Uncontrolled construction and industrialisation are a problem everywhere and it's a serious problem in Istanbul," he added.

Yet since the first free educational outings began in 2022, their success has been remarkable.