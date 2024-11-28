Cyprus seeks Nato membership with US help

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides delivers a statement during the United Nations climate change conference COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 12. REUTERS

Cyprus is aiming to join Nato and is in talks with the United States to meet the conditions for entering the military alliance, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

Christodoulides said the discussions explored "how the Republic of Cyprus can utilise these opportunities so that, when all conditions are met, Cyprus can become a Nato member state."

Nato member Turkey opposes Cyprus's potential membership, as it does not recognise the government in the island's Greek-speaking south.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded the north in response to a Greek-backed coup. More than 30,000 Turkish troops remain stationed on the island.

Christodoulides said Turkey's stance prevents the army from either upgrading or acquiring military equipment that meets Nato standards.

"Because we do not want the National Guard to miss these opportunities, we are discussing with the United States," Christodoulides said, adding, "I am pleased with the positive response."

"This way, when everything is in place, the Republic of Cyprus can become a Nato member state," he added.

He said Cyprus, a European Union member since 2004, had a "comparative advantage" due to its closeness to the Middle East and good relations with Israel and Lebanon.