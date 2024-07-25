Climate change causing UK temperature extremes, say meteorologists

Climate change is causing temperature extremes in the UK, including more frequent hot periods and an increase in rainfall, the country's Met Office said on Thursday.

Environmental protesters stand in front of the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on Tuesday. The British government faces an unprecedented legal challenge for allegedly failing to protect people, property and infrastructure from the likely effects of climate change. AFP

In its annual State of the Climate report, the weather service said 2023 was the second-hottest year on record.

The number of "hot days" when temperatures surpassed 28 degrees Celsius had increased "nearly everywhere" across the UK, it said.

Between 1961 and 1990, London and Hampshire in southeast England recorded six or more hot days on average every year.

But in the last decade from 2014-2023 many parts of the southeast had 12 days that reached the "hot day" threshold.

The report also found that the number of very hot days of more than 30C had tripled when comparing the two periods.

Analysis also "clearly shows an increase in the number of very wet days" in the most recent decade, at around 20 per cent more than in 1961-1990.

Lead author and Met Office climate scientist Mike Kendon said the new analysis "really shines a light on the fastest changing aspects of our weather as a consequence of climate change".

Last year was "another year of interesting and at times significant weather", he added.

The Met Office also conducted studies to determine the extent to which climate change was behind various extreme weather events in 2023, including record-breaking monthly temperatures in July.

They all found that human-induced climate change had made the extreme conditions "much more likely to happen than they would have been in a natural climate", without the effects of man-made emissions.