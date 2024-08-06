Climate activists target Messi's mansion in Spain's Ibiza

Lionel Messi. AFP File Photo

Climate activists on Tuesday spray-painted a mansion on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza belonging to Argentina football star Lionel Messi to highlight the "responsibility of the rich for the climate crisis".

Campaigners from the group Futuro Vegetal released a video showing two members standing in front of the house near the cove of Cala Tarida on Ibiza's western coast holding a banner that read: "Help the Planet -- Eat the Rich -- Abolish the Police."

The activists then sprayed the white facade of the building with red and black paint.

In a statement, the group said they wanted to show "the responsibility of the rich for the climate crisis" by targeting the mansion which they said was an "illegal construction".

Futuro Vegetal cited a 2023 Oxfam report that found that the richest one percent of the world's population generated the same amount of carbon emissions in 2019 as the poorest two thirds of humanity, despite the fact that the most vulnerable communities are the ones suffering the "worst consequences" of this crisis.

Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the US, reportedly bought the property on the Mediterranean island -- which includes a spa with a sauna and a cinema room -- in 2022 from a Swiss businessman for around 11 million euros ($12 million).

But the mansion lacked a certificate of occupancy, a document issued by a local government agency certifying it is in a liveable condition, due the construction of several rooms in the property without a licence, according to Spanish media reports.