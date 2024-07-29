Champagne galore! Shipwreck gives Polish divers something to celebrate

Fighting has rocked Lashio since early this month after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army renewed an offensive against the military
Polish divers have found a 19th-century shipwreck off the coast of Sweden laden with bottles of champagne, a "very exclusive" cargo they say may have been destined for the tsar of Russia before the vessel sank.
They discovered the wreck, which also contains porcelain and bottles of mineral water, around 60 metres below the surface of the Baltic Sea but say they would need permission from Swedish authorities to bring the cargo to shore.
"This ship is almost whole there, it is not destroyed much, only the bow was a bit damaged," said Marek Cacaj from the Baltictech diving group.
"In the beginning, we didn't pay attention to the load of this ship, we just went around it. But then we noticed many bottles, firstly the bottles of champagne."
Cacaj said the divers had identified the brand of champagne, which he described as "very exclusive".
"Most likely, this champagne belonged to the tsar, so the load was meant to go to Russia, which could really increase its value a lot," he said.
"We also know, because we are in touch with the producer of this champagne, that there was a champagne produced specifically for the tsar that was sweeter, just for him."
If the divers get permission to remove some bottles, Cacaj said, they will send them to the manufacturer to ascertain how much they might now be worth and whether they are still drinkable.
However, it is not only the champagne that would have been valuable to people at the time, as mineral water was highly prized for its reputed medicinal qualities.
"We need to remember that in those times... mineral water was a very precious load," Cacaj said. "It was often escorted by police or the army."
Fighting has rocked Lashio since early this month after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army renewed an offensive against the military
US Vice-President had one of the best weeks that we've seen in politics in the last 50 years, says campaign co-chair Landrieu
There were 75 people on the small boat that was first monitored off the port of Calais in the early hours of Sunday
Albanese turns to veteran government problem solver Tony Burke to take charge of Home Affairs and Immigration portfolios
Rome seeks to improve trade ties with Beijing after it exited President Xi's flagship Belt and Road infrastructure investment scheme last year
Train traffic on the main line west out of Paris was already 'practically normal' and 'three out of four' high-speed TGV trains were running on the main line north from the capital, according to operator SNCF
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
The tanker sank in bad weather off Manila early on Thursday, killing one crew member and leaving the country facing the possibility of its worst oil spill ever