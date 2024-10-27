Bulgaria holds another snap election, no stable government in sight

A man holds a child as he attends the snap parliamentary election, in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday. REUTERS

Bulgarians were voting on Sunday in their seventh snap election in four years, but opinion surveys suggest it is unlikely to break a political deadlock that has slowed economic reforms in the European Union's poorest member state.

Bulgaria has been plagued by short-lived governments since 2020, when anti-graft protests helped to end a coalition led by the centre-right GERB party.

"I don't think they will form a government" after the election, Marin Kushev, 69, said after casting his ballot in Sofia. "I don't believe them (politicians)."

Latest opinion polls suggest that, once again, no single party will win a parliamentary majority, setting the stage for a fresh round of difficult and prolonged coalition talks.

The head of the GERB party and former prime minister Boyko Borisov greets supporters after voting in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections at a polling station in Sofia on Sunday. AFP

Polls will close at 8pm (1800 GMT), with exit polls due to be announced immediately after polling stations close. The first partial results are expected around midnight (2200 GMT).

"People want security and stability. We have sunny weather today, so people should go out and vote. We will see what will happen after the polls close," GERB leader Boyko Borissov told reporters after casting his ballot.

A Gallup International Balkans poll, published on Friday by Bulgarian National Radio, put GERB ahead with 26.1% of the vote, followed by two parties in a tight race for second place.

The reformist PP (We Continue The Change) and the ultra-nationalist, pro-Russian Revival party were seen at 16.2% and 14.9% respectively. The same poll projected voter turnout at 31.1%.

"I have 40 years of working experience and I am getting 700 leva ($400) per month as a pensioner," said Iordanka Metodieva, 73, a pensioner who voted in Sofia. "Life is hard."