British baby-killer Lucy Letby loses bid to appeal conviction

A mugshot of Lucy Letby. Reuters File Photo

UK child serial killer Lucy Letby on Thursday lost her bid to appeal against her conviction for the attempted murder of a newborn girl.

The former neo-natal nurse's lawyers asked the Court of Appeal in London for approval to challenge her latest conviction, secured at a retrial in July, of attempting to kill the baby known as Child K.

Her legal team argued that the retrial should not have gone ahead due to the "overwhelming and irremediable prejudice" generated by coverage of her first trial.

But three senior judges dismissed the claim.

"We conclude that the judge was right to find that Letby would be able to have a fair trial," they said.