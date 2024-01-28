Britain's Conservatives trail Labour by 16 points: Opinium poll

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's Labour Party, speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on January 24, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 2:53 PM

The British opposition Labour Party’s lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservative Party has increased from 14 to 16 points, according to an opinion poll published on Saturday.

Ahead of a national election expected later in 2024, the poll, conducted by Opinium, predicted Labour would take 42% of the vote, versus 27% for the Conservatives.

Opinium’s previous poll two weeks ago had given Labour a 14-point lead.

Its latest poll, based on 2,060 UK adults surveyed from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, found two thirds of voters saw the health service as the most important issue facing the UK, followed by the economy and immigration.

Last week, a YouGov opinion poll published in the Telegraph newspaper found the Conservatives were set for an electoral defeat on a par with its heavy loss to Labour in 1997.