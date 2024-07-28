Births amongst bombs in east Ukraine's last maternity hospital

Tetyana (R), a resident of the city of Selidove, holds her grandson Timofiy, who was born two days before, as she sits in front of her daughter Tetyana Pishchuk (L), 31, in the ward of the Perinatal centre in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on July 20. --- AFP

Patients and doctors in the last maternity hospital in eastern Ukraine get little sleep now.

In Pokrovsk, a transport hub and a key prize for Russian forces where the hospital is situated, the bombardments are becoming louder and nearer.

"We had 10 attacks last night. Can you believe it?" Ivan Tsyganok, the 58-year-old head of the medical facility said, striding through the corridors of his hospital.

The towering obstetrician issued orders left and right as he pushed through doors on his rounds.

"They aren't getting enough sleep. They're malnourished. They're stressed," he told AFP, describing the general state of his patients.

Pokrovsk, which once had a population of around 60,000 people, lies just 20 kilometres (12 miles) from looming Russian troops.

Moscow is also seeking to seize a major highway nearby that links Pokrovsk to Kramatorsk, the largest town in the industrial Donetsk region under Ukrainian control.

The maternity unit there has been destroyed.

The region has been partially controlled by Russian separatist forces since 2014, and has suffered several fatal attacks on maternity wards.

That includes during the brutal siege of Mariupol at the beginning of the war and recently in the nearby town of Selydove.

The World Health Organisation says it has documented at least 1,770 attacks on Ukrainian medical facilities that have killed at least 136 workers and patients.

"With the road closed, we're finding it hard to refer patients to our centre," Tsyganok said.

Women living near the front must now make a long detour to avoid a route that comes under frequent artillery and drone attack, he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged residents to flee Donetsk two years ago and authorities have been implementing forced evacuations in some frontline towns and villages.

The doctors are determined to stay as long as they can.

"We understand the risks," Tsyganok said, "but as long as there are patients here, we can't stop our work."

Passing through an operating room, he gestured to sandbags piled against windows to protect the patients and doctors from glass shards.

Electricity is another problem. Russian strikes on Ukrainian power plants have halved the country's generation capacity compared to a year ago. Blackouts are routine in frontline areas.

"We had a power cut in the middle of a delicate caesarean section and we had to finish up by the light of our telephones because of a problem with the generator," Tsyganok said.

Staff shortages are a growing problem, too.

"Some of our nurses live on the front line. Many have left," Tsyganok explained.

"The town is regularly bombed. The situation affects employees and patients," he added.

Tsyganok said premature births had "doubled" in the Donetsk region since Russia attacked in February 2022.

"Women about to give birth need to be in a protective, medical environment. What kind of protective environment can there be living in Avdiivka?" he said.