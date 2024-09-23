Austria's far-right leader Kickl looks within reach of power

Herbert Kickl speaks as he kicks off his party's electoral campaign on September 7, 2024, in Graz, Styria, Austria. — AFP file

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:51 PM

Austria's sharp-tongued far-right leader Herbert Kickl does not exactly cut a dashing figure but he has skillfully tapped into voter anxieties over migration, the war in Ukraine and the Covid pandemic.

Neither as charismatic as the former leader Joerg Haider, nor as bullish as his predecessor Heinz-Christian Strache, he has made his career largely behind the scenes as the longtime ideologue of the Freedom Party (FPOe).

But under 55-year-old Kickl, a marathon runner and climber, the party has rapidly regained ground lost after a string of corruption scandals and is expected to win Sunday's national elections.

Since taking charge in 2021, the FPOe has risen in the polls to about 27 percent — sharply up from 18 per cent three years ago.

Buoyed by discontent over soaring inflation, Kickl has profited from the plummeting popularity of the ruling coalition of conservatives and Greens.

And on Ukraine he has criticised EU sanctions against Moscow, and said Austria should remain neutral.

In June's European elections the FPOe topped the poll for the first time nationally, taking more than a quarter of the vote.

A professional politician, Kickl studied philosophy, history, communication and political science before starting to work for the FPOe in 1995.

But little is known about his private life and he has maintained a low profile, with voters warming to his tidy and trustworthy demeanour, in contrast to his flamboyant predecessors.

But his bland, unassuming image contrasts with his virulent rhetoric, which he expertly employs against political opponents, slamming President Alexander Van der Bellen as a "senile mummy".

"He is the rudest politician in the country," said journalist Nina Horaczek, who analysed Kickl's speeches in a book published this year.

"It's a way of discrediting those who think differently," she added.

However, Kickl has also avoided debates and interviews, denouncing the media for their "lack of objectivity".

Instead he has relied on social media. The FPOe sparked fury last year with a video espousing an extremist conspiracy theory that white Europeans are being replaced by migrants.

It also featured the Vienna balcony where Adolf Hitler gave his speech when he returned to his homeland in triumph after the Nazis annexed Austria in 1938.