Austrian conservatives pick secretary-general as interim chief, says report

Christian Stocker, secretary general of Austria's Peoples Party (OEVP). Reuters File Photo

The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party (OVP) has picked OVP Secretary-General Christian Stocker to succeed Chancellor Karl Nehammer as party leader after Nehammer quit as coalition talks collapsed, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported.

The tabloid newspaper said Stocker, 64, would take over as interim leader. President Alexander Van der Bellen is expected to speak later on Sunday after attempts to form a centrist coalition government without the far-right Freedom Party failed.