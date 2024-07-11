76 trapped miners rescued in Poland, two still missing

Miners wait for transportation in the Bogdanka coal mine, near Lublin, eastern Poland, on February 5, 2024. AFP File

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:08 PM

Rescue teams have rescued 76 coalminers after a pit in southern Poland was struck by an earth tremor, but two miners are still trapped underground, the mine-owner PGG said.

It said one of the two miners still in the mine had been located and rescuers from among 11 search parties were trying to reach him.

Of the 76 who had been brought to the surface, 17 had been taken to nearby hospitals and one was seriously hurt, PGG CEO Leszek Pietraszek said during a televised news conference.

PGG spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga earlier said the tremor occurred at around 0600 GMT about 1,200 metres below ground at the Rydultowy mine.