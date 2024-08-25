29 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine, say local authorities

Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about global healthcare inequities have been slow to bring change
Russia launched several missiles and drones overnight targeting northern and eastern Ukraine, injuring at least 29 people, Ukrainian military and local authorities said on Sunday.
The attack targeted Ukraine's frontline regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk, Ukraine's air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia has been pummelling Ukrainian border regions with strikes, and Kyiv said its surprise incursion earlier this month into Russia's Kursk region aimed to hinder Moscow's ability to stage such attacks.
"Most of the missiles did not reach their targets," the air force said, adding that Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an Iskander-K cruise missile and six guided air missiles. It did not specify how many missiles were destroyed.
A missile attack on the northern region of Sumy killed one person, injuring at least 16 more, including three children, local authorities said on Telegram.
Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in the east, posted on Telegram that at least 13 people were injured in the Russian attacks, including a 4-year-old child.
Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv city, said a gas pipeline was damaged in the city and at least two houses were destroyed and 10 damaged.
The air force said Russia launched nine attack drones, with Ukraine's air defence systems destroying eight of them over the Ukraine's Mykolaiv region.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
