21-year-old man stabs father, family friend; arrested by Italian police

Italian police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old Dutch man suspected in the stabbing death of his father and a family friend in the countryside near the French border.
An official from the Carabinieri paramilitary police confirmed the arrest. Italian media said the suspect was found hiding in the woods near where the attack occurred in the Cuneo province of Piedmont.
He has been transported to the city of Cuneo aboard an ambulance.
According to Italian news reports, the 21-year-old suspect is believed to suffer from psychiatric problems.
The family friend, who was also Dutch, was reportedly hosting the father and son for a visit at his home when the attack occurred.
The motive for the stabbings wasn’t immediately clear.
