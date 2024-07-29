E-Paper

Endangered turtle returned to waters off Cyprus after medical stay

20-year-old Lucy took three-month to recuperate after she was found on a beach earlier this year suffering apparent exhaustion

By Reuters

Lucy, a green sea turtle, crawls back to the sea in a beach in Meneou, Cyprus on July 26, 2024. — Reuters
Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:20 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:21 PM

An endangered green sea turtle, nicknamed Lucy by her carers, is back where she belongs in the waters off Cyprus after a three-month recuperation stint at the island's aquaculture research facility.

Lucy was found on a beach earlier this year suffering apparent exhaustion, but after receiving treatment for dehydration, steroids and a vitamin-packed diet, the 20-year-old turtle was released on Friday off the southern city of Larnaca.


"She is now capable of surviving on her own," said Yianna Samuel, a fisheries and marine research officer at Cyprus's department of fisheries and marine research.

Two species of turtle, the green turtle and the loggerhead, also known as Caretta caretta, breed on the beaches of Cyprus. Green turtles are considered endangered, while loggerheads are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.




