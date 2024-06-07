Eid Al Adha 2024: 9 countries that announced first day of Islamic festival

File photo

The Islamic festival of sacrifice — Eid Al Adha — is set to begin next week for millions of Muslims around the world. The exact date, however, may be different by one to two days from one country to another, depending on when the crescent Moon was spotted.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that the Moon — which signalled the start of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah — was spotted in the kingdom. Thus, the nation will mark the first day of Eid Al Adha on June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 10).

While this may be the case for some countries, others — which were not able to spot the Moon on Thursday — would start observing the religious holiday on a different day.

Here are the countries that have so far announced Eid Al Adha dates, depending on the Moon-sighting results:

1. Saudi Arabia: June 16

An observer spotted the crescent Moon in the kingdom on Thursday evening. This means today, June 7, is the first day of Dhul HIjjah in the country; Arafah Day on June 15; and Eid Al Adha is on June 16.

2. Oman: June 17

The crescent Moon was not sighted in the sultanate on Thursday. June 8, Saturday, will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah in the country and Monday, June 17, will be observed as the first day of Eid Al Adha in Oman.

3. Egypt: June 16

Egyptian authorities confirmed the sighting of the Moon on Thursday evening. The Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah thus begins on June 7 for the country. Eid Al Adha will be on June 16.

4. Australia: June 16

Australia is also following Saudi Arabia's Moon-sighting results. The country's fatwa council announced June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

5. New Zealand: June 18

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand announced that the Moon was still not spotted on Friday. This means that for the country, the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah begins on Sunday, June 9, and Eid Al Adha begins on Tuesday, June 18.

6. Brunei: June 17

The Dhul Hijjah Moon was sighted on Friday, which means the first day of the Islamic month is on June 8 for the kingdom. Eid Al Adha falls on Monday, June 17, authorities announced.

7. Canada: June 17

Moon-sighting teams in Canada confirmed that the crescent was not spotted on Thursday. The first day of Dhul Hijjah is on Saturday, June 8, for the country, and Eid Al Adha is on Monday, June 17.

8. US: June 17