Egypt refuses to coordinate with Israel on entry of aid from Rafah crossing

Country's northeast – the agricultural heartland – saw the highest number of deaths
Egypt has refused to coordinate with Israel on the entry of aid into Gaza from the Rafah crossing due to Israel's "unacceptable escalation", Egypt's state affiliated Alqahera News satellite TV reported on Saturday, citing a senior official.
The official also said that Egypt held Israel responsible for the deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On May 7, Israeli forces seized the main border crossing at Rafah, closing a vital route for aid into the besieged area.
The United Nations and other international aid agencies said the closing of the two crossings into southern Gaza - Rafah and Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom - had virtually cut the area off from outside aid and very few stores were available inside.
Red Crescent sources in Egypt said shipments had completely halted.
ALSO READ:
Country's northeast – the agricultural heartland – saw the highest number of deaths
Storms and floods battering the South American country's southernmost state, have also left more than 337,000 displaced
Kejriwal was detained in March over a long-running corruption probe
The country has been hit by around 1,400 aftershocks since a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Hualien last month, killing 17 people
The Israel-linked cargo ship MSC Aries was seized by Iran on April 13, with 17 Indian nationals onboard
US prosecutors charged an Indian citizen with plotting to kill a Sikh separatist and said an Indian government official was involved in the planning
Blaise Diagne airport says 78 passengers were on board Transair-owned Boeing 737-300 chartered by Air Senegal
Navjeet Singh Sandhu, 22, was killed while attempting to mediate in a fight