An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck southern Chile on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles) GFZ said.

Earlier, the German Research Centre for Geosciences had said that magnitude was 5.9 but revised it to 6 and then 6.4.